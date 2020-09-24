Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Gokce Hatun from Ertugrul looks gorgeous in Pakistani bridal dress

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who played the role of Gokce Hatun in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", stunned her fans by wearing a Pakistani outfit in her latest photo-shoot for a Pakistani designer.

The actress looked gorgeous in traditional Pakistani bridal dress in pictures that recently appeared on social media. 

Burcu Kıratlı is not the only Turkish actor who has worked with Pakistani brands.

Esra Bilgic, who played Halime Hatun, has also become the brand ambassador for a couple of Pakistani brands.

Check out Burcu Kıratlı pictures and videos below:



More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, looks glam in steamy outfit: See Pics

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, looks glam in steamy outfit: See Pics
Ayeza Khan slays in traditional outfit during latest styling session

Ayeza Khan slays in traditional outfit during latest styling session
Alec Baldwin comes to Ellen DeGeneres’s defense saying ‘keep moving forward’

Alec Baldwin comes to Ellen DeGeneres’s defense saying ‘keep moving forward’
Jennifer Aniston's journey to fame and stardom began from sets of 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston's journey to fame and stardom began from sets of 'Friends'
Michael Jackson’s ‘blood stained’ IV drip auctioned off by cousin

Michael Jackson’s ‘blood stained’ IV drip auctioned off by cousin
Mariah Carey calls Derek Jeter a ‘catalyst’ to her divorce with Tommy Mottola

Mariah Carey calls Derek Jeter a ‘catalyst’ to her divorce with Tommy Mottola
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby: Fans await first glance of newborn

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby: Fans await first glance of newborn
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby name suggestions flood the internet

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby name suggestions flood the internet

Cardi B sets the record straight about her divorce with rapper Offset

Cardi B sets the record straight about her divorce with rapper Offset
Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election

Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election
Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election

Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election
Mariah Carey claims she is ‘not worthy of existing’ on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’

Mariah Carey claims she is ‘not worthy of existing’ on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’

Latest

view all