Gokce Hatun from Ertugrul looks gorgeous in Pakistani bridal dress

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who played the role of Gokce Hatun in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", stunned her fans by wearing a Pakistani outfit in her latest photo-shoot for a Pakistani designer.

The actress looked gorgeous in traditional Pakistani bridal dress in pictures that recently appeared on social media.



Burcu Kıratlı is not the only Turkish actor who has worked with Pakistani brands.



Esra Bilgic, who played Halime Hatun, has also become the brand ambassador for a couple of Pakistani brands.

Check out Burcu Kıratlı pictures and videos below:










