entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan slays in traditional outfit during latest styling session

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Charming actress Ayeza Khan appeared to be a supermodel as she posted new snaps on Instagram from her latest photoshoot.

Ayeza shared stunning photos of herself from a recent styling session on social media, giving an impression as she reminisced on her pre-wedding days.

The Mehar Posh actress, in the pictures, is seen enjoying beautiful moments of a woman who's going to start her dreamy journey ahead. Her appearance narrates the tales of eastern heritage tradition.

The actress's new dress is treasured with all those breathtaking details & elegance that will create the magic for her followers.

She put on a hand embroidered attire to showoff her elegance with a smile on her face. Ayeza adorned her look with heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.

On the work front, the actress is enthralling her fans with romantic drama series 'Mehar Posh' alongside husband Danish Taimoor.

