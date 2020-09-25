Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 25 2020
Peaky Blinders season 6: 'Mr Bean' actor rumoured to be playing Adolf Hitler

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Reports are doing the rounds on social media that "Mr. Bean" actor Rowan Atkinson would be playing the role of Nazi leader Adolf Hiter.

According to the unconfirmed reports, the internationally acclaimed actor has been roped in by the showrunners to portray the character of the German leader.

However, there has been no confirmation by the makers or the cast of the show and fans are eagerly waiting for them to confirm or deny the report.

The crime drama, which is set in interwar Birmingham, has run for five series and the filming of the sixth has been postponed because of coronavirus. 

