Friday Sep 25 2020
Katy Perry gives fans a raw glimpse into the truth behind motherhood

Friday Sep 25, 2020

With only two days short of her first complete month in the world of motherhood, Katy Perry has gained a new found appreciation and admiration for all those partners who have dived into this journey already.

Taking to Twitter, the singer challenged the 'popular misconception' of motherhood not being a full-time job.  

In the following tweets, the singer detailed her thoughts on motherhood in pointers, "When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off...' she's coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol.” (sic)

In her Twitter thread, the singer also called for a more compassionate and appraising stance towards the mothers of the world. "call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!"


