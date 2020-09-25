Rapper Tory Lanez disses Megan Thee Stallion in new album

In a new album released on Friday, Tory Lanez dismissed the allegations that he had shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year in Los Angeles.

“I ain’t do it” and alleges: “Megan[’s] people trying to frame me for a shooting,” he raps in a song.



The rapper was taken into custody in July following the incident in which Megan allegedly got injured. He was accused of carrying a concealed weapon and released on bail.

A month later, the LA County district attorney’s office said it was reviewing the case over a possible assault charge, and asked LA police to investigate it further.

Commenting on the incident in August on Instagram Megan said: “Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and sh**. Stop lying.”



Reports after the incident had stated that Megan Thee Stallion had cut her foot on broken glass but she made a statement three days later saying: “I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”