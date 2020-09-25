Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Rapper Tory Lanez disses Megan Thee Stallion in new album

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 25, 2020

In a new album released on Friday, Tory Lanez dismissed the allegations that he had shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year in Los Angeles.

“I ain’t do it” and alleges: “Megan[’s] people trying to frame me for a shooting,” he raps in a song.

The rapper was taken into custody in July following the incident in which Megan allegedly got injured. He was accused of carrying a concealed weapon and released on bail. 

A month later, the LA County district attorney’s office said it was reviewing the case over a possible assault charge, and asked LA police to investigate it further.

Commenting on the incident in August on Instagram  Megan said: “Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and sh**. Stop lying.”

Reports after the incident had stated that Megan Thee Stallion had cut her foot on broken glass but she made a statement three days later saying: “I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.” 

More From Entertainment:

Anna Norbury who played Alice in 'Brookside' dies at 26

Anna Norbury who played Alice in 'Brookside' dies at 26
Katy Perry gives fans a raw glimpse into the truth behind motherhood

Katy Perry gives fans a raw glimpse into the truth behind motherhood
Peaky Blinders season 6: 'Mr Bean' actor rumoured to be playing Adolf Hitler

Peaky Blinders season 6: 'Mr Bean' actor rumoured to be playing Adolf Hitler
Amber Heard uses her picture to draw voters' attention ahead of US election

Amber Heard uses her picture to draw voters' attention ahead of US election

Ayesha Omar reiterates past struggles with harassment, assault

Ayesha Omar reiterates past struggles with harassment, assault
Buckingham Palace announces news of Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy

Buckingham Palace announces news of Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy
Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane with a tribute to Humsafar's Khirad

Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane with a tribute to Humsafar's Khirad
Radio feature on Pakistani artist Imran Qureshi nominated for 2020 AIB awards

Radio feature on Pakistani artist Imran Qureshi nominated for 2020 AIB awards
How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending their first few days as parents

How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending their first few days as parents
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship hit the rocks over long-distance conflicts

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship hit the rocks over long-distance conflicts

Zayn Malik introduces Gigi Hadid to Shah Rukh Khan as they watch ‘Devdas’ together

Zayn Malik introduces Gigi Hadid to Shah Rukh Khan as they watch ‘Devdas’ together
Donald Trump gave Princess Diana ‘the creeps’ with ‘unwanted’ advances

Donald Trump gave Princess Diana ‘the creeps’ with ‘unwanted’ advances

Latest

view all