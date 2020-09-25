Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's chief finance officer comments on royal family's financial woes

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 25, 2020

British royal family has no intention of asking for extra funding despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, said a royal official on Thursday.

According to Forbes, the statement was made by Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse (the official name for the Queen’s chief finance officer), who warned of a significant $25.4 million (£20 million) blackhole to emerge in the $468 million (£369 million) needed to complete the ten-year refurbishment to Buckingham Palace.

Shedding the light on the monarch's wealth, UK's Express reported that Queen Elizabeth II received a 55 percent rise in the European Union farm subsidies in 2019 at Sandringham just when Prince Charles’s Norfolk estate was turned organic.

In his latest book The Queen’s True Worth, royal finance expert David McClure claims Her Majesty is worth at least £400million which is £50million more than what was reported previously.

The report also revealed how with growing age, the Queen’s finances were also kept concealed as she frequently indulged in profligate activities like racing and entertaining herself.

The several privileges enjoyed by the royals hinder anyone from the outside in investigating their coffers as all values of their wills as well as estates are kept from the public.

Most of the monarch’s fortune, the report reveals, comes from the numerous properties that are under her name resulting in an astronomical figure.

As property prices skyrocket, her Balmoral and Sandringham estates are well worth over £100million.

With her collection of British and Commonwealth stamps, the value of her jewelry, art collection, gifts, antique cars and private investments (though a mystery), the figure crosses £400million which makes her richer than what the royal family allows the public to know. 

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wows in maxi dress at Milan Fashion Week

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wows in maxi dress at Milan Fashion Week
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie slays in denim shorts as she appears in LA

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie slays in denim shorts as she appears in LA
Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, shares new clip of her romantic drama 'Ramo'

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, shares new clip of her romantic drama 'Ramo'
Online petition against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry crosses 30,000 signatories

Online petition against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry crosses 30,000 signatories

Simon Cowell has ‘taken some steps’ after bike accident recovery

Simon Cowell has ‘taken some steps’ after bike accident recovery
Meghan Markle sent video message to a man who was wrongfully convicted

Meghan Markle sent video message to a man who was wrongfully convicted
Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly pictures that will make Megan Fox green with envy

Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly pictures that will make Megan Fox green with envy

David Beckham dives into honey business venture as COVID-19 eases

David Beckham dives into honey business venture as COVID-19 eases
Anna Norbury who played Alice in 'Brookside' dies at 26

Anna Norbury who played Alice in 'Brookside' dies at 26
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for outrageous African tour expenses

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for outrageous African tour expenses
Rapper Tory Lanez disses Megan Thee Stallion in new album

Rapper Tory Lanez disses Megan Thee Stallion in new album
Katy Perry gives fans a raw glimpse into the truth behind motherhood

Katy Perry gives fans a raw glimpse into the truth behind motherhood

Latest

view all