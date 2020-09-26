Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry react to Princess Eugenie's pregnancy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry react to Princess Eugenie's pregnancy 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reacted to Princess Eugenie pregnancy news, sending in congratulatory messages. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex felicitated his cousin from across the pond, according to a source cited by PEOPLE.

The couple "sent their congratulations privately" to the first-time expectant mother.

Harry and Meghan publicly announced their own pregnancy news three days after Princess Eugenie and Jack's wedding in October 2018.

As revealed in royals book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, Harry has had a special bond with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

"Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends," royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.

"Out of all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London," they noted.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced the ecstatic news that Princess Eugenie is all set to welcome her first child with husband Jack.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace's statement read.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

More From Entertainment:

Janhvi Kapoor in complete awe of Sajal Ali's beauty, sends immense love

Janhvi Kapoor in complete awe of Sajal Ali's beauty, sends immense love
South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus

South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Africa tour most expensive royal trip in 2019

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Africa tour most expensive royal trip in 2019
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'want to be husband and wife' after becoming parents

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'want to be husband and wife' after becoming parents

Meghan Markle poised to run for president: Duchess determined to take part in polls

Meghan Markle poised to run for president: Duchess determined to take part in polls

Lance Bass gushes over Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's newborn son

Lance Bass gushes over Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's newborn son
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wows in maxi dress at Milan Fashion Week

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wows in maxi dress at Milan Fashion Week
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie slays in denim shorts as she appears in LA

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie slays in denim shorts as she appears in LA
Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, shares new clip of her romantic drama 'Ramo'

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, shares new clip of her romantic drama 'Ramo'
Queen Elizabeth's chief finance officer comments on royal family's financial woes

Queen Elizabeth's chief finance officer comments on royal family's financial woes

Online petition against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry crosses 30,000 signatories

Online petition against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry crosses 30,000 signatories

Simon Cowell has ‘taken some steps’ after bike accident recovery

Simon Cowell has ‘taken some steps’ after bike accident recovery

Latest

view all