Meghan Markle and Prince Harry react to Princess Eugenie's pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reacted to Princess Eugenie pregnancy news, sending in congratulatory messages.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex felicitated his cousin from across the pond, according to a source cited by PEOPLE.



The couple "sent their congratulations privately" to the first-time expectant mother.

Harry and Meghan publicly announced their own pregnancy news three days after Princess Eugenie and Jack's wedding in October 2018.

As revealed in royals book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, Harry has had a special bond with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

"Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends," royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.

"Out of all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London," they noted.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced the ecstatic news that Princess Eugenie is all set to welcome her first child with husband Jack.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace's statement read.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."