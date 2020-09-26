Lance Bass gushes over Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's newborn son

Lance Bass is speaking out about the latest addition in Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's family.



While not much was known about the little one, Lance Bass came forth gushing over the tiny tot in an exclusive interview on Friday.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Bass spilled all the tea about the baby.

"The baby is cute of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" Bass said,

He added that Timberlake shared the happy news in the NSYNC group chat, which has become all about babies as of late.

When asked about the name of the baby, Bass said, "That's a good question," he said. "Justin would kill me!"

Biel and Timberlake had earlier hit rock bottom in their marriage when the latter allegedly got involved in a notorious cheating scandal.

He was seen holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright, shortly after which he was accused of two-timing on his wife.

However, Biel and Timberlake were successful in not letting the scandal take the better of their marriage.

They put the cheating rumours behind and also welcomed their cute son afterwards in much-privacy.

The couple were already parents to five-year-old son, Silas.

"I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again and, hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being," Timberlake had revealed earlier.