Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah stuns in latest photos with old friends

Saturday Sep 26, 2020
Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan's wife Neslisah Alkoclar stunned in latest photos, she shared on her Instagram handle with friends.
Neslisah turned to the photo-video sharing platform and posted her dazzling photos with her old friends.
She captioned the endearing post in Turkish language, “with my 30-year-old friends.”
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Later, Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, also turned to Instagram and shared his dashing photo in a black three-piece suit.
In the picture, the actor could also be seen holding a black mask in his hands.
The Dirilis: Ertugrul star looked dashing in the latest photo, which has gone viral on the internet shortly after he shared in his Instagram story.