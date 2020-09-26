Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 26 2020
'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Aslıhan Hatun actor's candid picture is a sight for sore eyes

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Turkish actress Gülsim Ali on Saturday treated her fans with a beautiful throwback picture from a yacht.

The actress, who played the role of Aslıhan Hatun in the popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", shared the picture on her Instagram.

"People don't notice whether it's winter or summer when they're happy," Gulsim Ali captioned her picture.

Gulsim played an important role in the season 3 and 4 of the historical TV series which is also being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV with Urdu dubbing.


