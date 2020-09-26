Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram debut record shattered

Can't connect right now! retry
Veteran British naturalist David Attenborough has broken the debut Instagram record of Jennifer Aniston for the fastest time to reach one million followers.

David Attenborough 94, the British naturalist, made his debut recently with a video of himself and hit one million followers in four hours and 44 minutes.

David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.

According to Guinness World Records, “the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram is 4 hr 44 min, and was achieved by Sir David Attenborough (UK), on 24 September 2020.”

Sir David Attenborough explained his move to Instagram by recording a piece to camera, he said: “I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble . . . Over the next few weeks, I'll be recording messages to explain what the problems are and how we can deal with them”.

His current following is 3.9 million.

Previous record holder, Friends star Jennifer Aniston had reached one million followers in five hours and 16 minutes in October 2019.


