Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram debut record shattered

Veteran British naturalist David Attenborough has broken the debut Instagram record of Jennifer Aniston for the fastest time to reach one million followers.



David Attenborough 94, the British naturalist, made his debut recently with a video of himself and hit one million followers in four hours and 44 minutes.

According to Guinness World Records, “the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram is 4 hr 44 min, and was achieved by Sir David Attenborough (UK), on 24 September 2020.”



Sir David Attenborough explained his move to Instagram by recording a piece to camera, he said: “I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble . . . Over the next few weeks, I'll be recording messages to explain what the problems are and how we can deal with them”.

His current following is 3.9 million.

Previous record holder, Friends star Jennifer Aniston had reached one million followers in five hours and 16 minutes in October 2019.



