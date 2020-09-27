Can't connect right now! retry
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are now parents to a baby boy

Melissa Benoist and her husband and actor Chris Wood were blessed with a baby boy

American actor Melissa Benoist has joined the long list of celebrities who became parents this year.

The Supergirl actor and her husband and actor Chris Wood were blessed with a baby boy, as shared by the couple in an Instagram post recently.

Revealing the name of their first child, Melissa wrote: “Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago and this little boy is everything.”

Wood also announced the birth on his Instagram and wrote: “Our son was born his name is Huxley he’s amazing and no it’s probably none of your business xo brb see you in 18 years.”

The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child back in March with an adorable photo including their canine children.



