Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Why Kate Middleton opted for this £1,295 dress in her meeting with Sir David Attenborough

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Why Kate Middleton opted for this £1,295 dress in her meeting with Sir David Attenborough

Shortly after having gushed over renowned naturalist Sir David Attenborough, Kate Middleton dressed to impress him during her meeting with the eco-conscientious personality.

Author of the Blue Planet, Naturalist Sir David Attenborough is well known for advocating for a more sustainable planet and to showcase solidarity amid both her and her family, Kate Middleton coordinated a deep blue theme for her entire family.

From her £1,295 blue chambray midi dress, to Princess Charlotte’s floral frock, Prince Louis’s navy shorts, Prince George blue shirt and navy trousers to even Prince William’s ensemble, all pieces seemed meticulously picked and hand paired for support and solidarity.

Taking her piece, a step further, it seemed not only to be color coordinated but also eco-friendly and conscious. The £1,295 blue dress, made by Uruguay-born designer Gabriela Hearst was crafted to deliver a roaring message on climate change, global warming and the need to preserve the planet for future generations. 


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s latest picture fuels pregnancy speculations

Kate Middleton’s latest picture fuels pregnancy speculations
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were supposed to play Jack and Rose in ‘Titanic’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were supposed to play Jack and Rose in ‘Titanic’

Ayesha Omar’s latest dance video breaks the internet

Ayesha Omar’s latest dance video breaks the internet
Liam Payne buries the hatchet with Zayn Malik and gives a shout-out to his new song

Liam Payne buries the hatchet with Zayn Malik and gives a shout-out to his new song
Kylie Jenner not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s ‘Babies at Benihana’ family photo

Kylie Jenner not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s ‘Babies at Benihana’ family photo
How much would Buckingham Palace sell for if it ever hits the market?

How much would Buckingham Palace sell for if it ever hits the market?
Prince Philips' honest thoughts about royal baby revealed

Prince Philips' honest thoughts about royal baby revealed
Prince Charles, Prince William termed ‘unfit’ to take over the throne after Queen

Prince Charles, Prince William termed ‘unfit’ to take over the throne after Queen
Lance Bass unveils details of talks with Jamie Spears over Britney Spear’s legal battle

Lance Bass unveils details of talks with Jamie Spears over Britney Spear’s legal battle
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s son Emir's motocross racing video wins the internet

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s son Emir's motocross racing video wins the internet
Adele's belated birthday post for Nicole Richie gives major best friend goals: Check it out

Adele's belated birthday post for Nicole Richie gives major best friend goals: Check it out
The real reason behind the character change of Eskel on ‘The Witcher’

The real reason behind the character change of Eskel on ‘The Witcher’

Latest

view all