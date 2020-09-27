Why Kate Middleton opted for this £1,295 dress in her meeting with Sir David Attenborough

Shortly after having gushed over renowned naturalist Sir David Attenborough, Kate Middleton dressed to impress him during her meeting with the eco-conscientious personality.



Author of the Blue Planet, Naturalist Sir David Attenborough is well known for advocating for a more sustainable planet and to showcase solidarity amid both her and her family, Kate Middleton coordinated a deep blue theme for her entire family.



From her £1,295 blue chambray midi dress, to Princess Charlotte’s floral frock, Prince Louis’s navy shorts, Prince George blue shirt and navy trousers to even Prince William’s ensemble, all pieces seemed meticulously picked and hand paired for support and solidarity.

Taking her piece, a step further, it seemed not only to be color coordinated but also eco-friendly and conscious. The £1,295 blue dress, made by Uruguay-born designer Gabriela Hearst was crafted to deliver a roaring message on climate change, global warming and the need to preserve the planet for future generations.



