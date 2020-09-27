Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton’s latest picture fuels pregnancy speculations

A latest adorable family photo of Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has fueled pregnancy speculations shortly after Kensington Palace posted the picture.

In the new family photo with British naturalist David Attenborough at Kensington Palace's gardens, Kate could be seen holding her stomach.

The royal fans are hoping that there is a baby on the way after the Kensington Palace released the latest pictures of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children -- Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge – with David Attenborough on its official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film ️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

The royal fans took to Twitter and shared their excitement after spotting Kate holding her stomach in the picture.

The photos were taken earlier this week after the 94-year-old broadcaster joined the Cambridges to watch an outdoor screening of his upcoming film.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough,” the official statement on Kensington Palace Insta handle reads.

It further says “The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’.”

