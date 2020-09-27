Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 27 2020
Web Desk

Amanda Holden mocked over wardrobe malfunction at Britain's Got Talent

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Fans of Britain's Got Talent are mocking Amanda Holden after spotting a wardrobe malfunction with the judge. 

The  49-year-old  was wearing a full-length blue sparkly gown for the show's semi-final, which had a low-cut neckline.

Twitter users said the dress worn by Holden was a "little revealing".

It was not the first time Holden has come under fire for her outfit.

She was previously criticized for wearing 'inappropriate' outfits on the 'family show'.

Her Julien Macdonald dress had become the most complained-about in 2017.

 


Kumail Nanjiani says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world

The Rock says he is supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in US election

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous in new photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'violated' Megxit deal with the Queen with US vote plea

Meghan Markle finds supporters in US press

Meet Turkish actor who played Sadettin Köpek in Ertugrul

Prince William told Prince Harry that Princess Diana ‘would’ve been proud of him’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé opens up about her international fame: ‘people are more accepting’

Prince Charles wants to get rid of senior royal family members to save monarchy

‘Prince Harry should stop being Meghan Markle’s obedient wannabe husband’: royal expert

Kate Middleton’s latest picture fuels pregnancy speculations

Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich knew about breakup beforehand: ‘He is lying’

