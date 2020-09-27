The Rock says he is supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in US election

Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Sunday shared a message with his fans to encourage them to vote in the upcoming US election.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said he is supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

"As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden& @KamalaHarris," he tweeted.

The actor added, "Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT".



