Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

US Elections: Meghan Markle won't run for president

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Meghan Markle’s representatives have reportedly said that she will not run for the 2024 US presidential election.

The Duchess of Sussex's representatives rejected the claims, saying 'she has no plans to run for office, according to new report.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become increasingly vocal on social, racial and political matters since stepping back as a senior royals earlier this year.

Last week, the couple urged Americans to vote in the upcoming US Presidential election, prompting bookmakers to state it is possible for Meghan to run for President in 2024.

Previously, Meghan spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that swept across the US after the death of George Floyd, while Harry called for past wrongs to be acknowledged across the Commonwealth.

In the US, the legal requirements for presidential candidates state they ‘must be a natural born citizen of the United States, a resident for 14 years, and 35 years of age or older.’ The source told Vanity Fair: ‘I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.’

However, Meghan’s representatives reportedly rejected the claim, saying she has no plans to run for office. 

More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, gives fans major style envy in new Instagram pics

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, gives fans major style envy in new Instagram pics
'Royal Family speaking to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via Zoom'

'Royal Family speaking to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via Zoom'
Kumail Nanjiani says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world

Kumail Nanjiani says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world
The Rock says he is supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in US election

The Rock says he is supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in US election

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous in new photos

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous in new photos
Amanda Holden mocked over wardrobe malfunction at Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden mocked over wardrobe malfunction at Britain's Got Talent
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'violated' Megxit deal with the Queen with US vote plea: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'violated' Megxit deal with the Queen with US vote plea: report
Meghan Markle finds supporters in US press

Meghan Markle finds supporters in US press

Meet Turkish actor who played Sadettin Köpek in 'Ertugrul'

Meet Turkish actor who played Sadettin Köpek in 'Ertugrul'

Prince William told Prince Harry that Princess Diana ‘would’ve been proud of him’

Prince William told Prince Harry that Princess Diana ‘would’ve been proud of him’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé opens up about her international fame: ‘people are more accepting’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé opens up about her international fame: ‘people are more accepting’
Prince Charles wants to get rid of senior royal family members to save monarchy

Prince Charles wants to get rid of senior royal family members to save monarchy

Latest

view all