Chrissy Teigen hospitalized in light of high-risk pregnancy scare

Chrissy Teigen left fans in shock and fear after ‘accidentally’ announcing news of her recent hospital trip amid high-risk pregnancy fears.

Fans came to know of the issue after the model accidentally leaked her hospital number over on Instagram. Almost as soon as the post went up, Teigen’s hospital phone began blowing up with concerned fans wishing her well.

After setting the record straight about her little Instagram mishap, the model began sharing a number of quick witted videos from her new, undisclosed hospital. One of which featured her husband John Legend who had his nose poking around in the hospital room minibar the entire time his wife was being checked on.



However, it was not all fun and games. No sooner than the Instagram mishap dissipated with the model relocating, honorary doctors on Twitter began their attempts to ‘diagnose’ the model and whatever ailment befell her to force her into a hospital bed.



Just as swiftly though, Teigen cleared the air with a sincere yet firm request to her followers, one that read, “I just shared as much as you need to know about what’s goin on, on insta stories - medical Twitter I beg you to please not diagnose me as there are so many factors that make me different from your patients." (sic)



