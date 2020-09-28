Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen hospitalized in light of high-risk pregnancy scare

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Chrissy Teigen hospitalized in light of high-risk pregnancy scare

Chrissy Teigen left fans in shock and fear after ‘accidentally’ announcing news of her recent hospital trip amid high-risk pregnancy fears.

Fans came to know of the issue after the model accidentally leaked her hospital number over on Instagram. Almost as soon as the post went up, Teigen’s hospital phone began blowing up with concerned fans wishing her well.

After setting the record straight about her little Instagram mishap, the model began sharing a number of quick witted videos from her new, undisclosed hospital. One of which featured her husband John Legend who had his nose poking around in the hospital room minibar the entire time his wife was being checked on.

However, it was not all fun and games. No sooner than the Instagram mishap dissipated with the model relocating, honorary doctors on Twitter began their attempts to ‘diagnose’ the model and whatever ailment befell her to force her into a hospital bed.

Just as swiftly though, Teigen cleared the air with a sincere yet firm request to her followers, one that read, “I just shared as much as you need to know about what’s goin on, on insta stories - medical Twitter I beg you to please not diagnose me as there are so many factors that make me different from your patients." (sic)


More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparks pregnancy rumours with ‘great parenting’ tips

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparks pregnancy rumours with ‘great parenting’ tips
Ben Affleck’s friends believe he and Ana de Armas may get engaged soon

Ben Affleck’s friends believe he and Ana de Armas may get engaged soon
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland becomes CEO of elderly care homes firm

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland becomes CEO of elderly care homes firm
Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at no. 1

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at no. 1

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake welcomed their second baby ‘secretly’, confirms Lance Bass

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake welcomed their second baby ‘secretly’, confirms Lance Bass
Leighton Meester urges Americans to vote out 'hateful would-be dictator' Donald Trump

Leighton Meester urges Americans to vote out 'hateful would-be dictator' Donald Trump
Prince Charles pens compelling article highlighting the plight of youth amid pandemic

Prince Charles pens compelling article highlighting the plight of youth amid pandemic
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to film reality show that gives a glimpse into their lives

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to film reality show that gives a glimpse into their lives
Armed men fire shots outside Taylor Swift’s NYC home

Armed men fire shots outside Taylor Swift’s NYC home
Henry Cavill reveals he would love to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Henry Cavill reveals he would love to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond
US Elections: Meghan Markle won't run for president

US Elections: Meghan Markle won't run for president

Latest

view all