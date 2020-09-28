Tana Mongeau, Noah Cyrus spark rumors of rekindled romance

Can't connect right now! retry
Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus turned up the heat over on Instagram and send the rumor mill churning over a possible rekindled romance.

With Mongeau’s cryptic Instagram post catching the eye of fans, the star took the moment in stride and captioned a picture of herself snuggling next to Cyrus. One which read, "i mean ofc i had to take a break from instagram until she was my girlfriend again.” (sic)

That is not all, the duo has been spotted all over each other’s Instagram from that moment on. In Mongeau’s Instagram Stories, Cyrus can be seen enjoying an intimate dinner. However, the duo has not publically addressed any of the rumors.

With the crazy amount of alleged PDA being featured on the duo’s Instagram, there is no doubt regarding their status, however, fans are holding onto the edges of their seats, waiting for a public announcement.

The farthest Mongeau has come to one has been her pride month post that addressed the stigma of same-sex relationships. The post in question read: “i never thought i’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way i do now..

“i still struggle with it- i hate the boxes, i hate people telling me i’m straight or discrediting my relationship if i’m with a girl.. but i’m proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and i’m proud to say i will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but their soul.” (sic)

i never thought i'd be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way i do now.. i still struggle with it- i hate the boxes, i hate people telling me i'm straight or discrediting my relationship if i'm with a girl.. but i'm proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and i'm proud to say i will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but their soul. some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, i personally don't find a need to label it all.. love and sexuality is gender less to me & i'm so lucky to have this platform to speak openly about that. also fuck our president for his absolute inhumane ideals toward the lgbtqia community and u better be voting his ass out with me.. it hurts my heart to even be posting about pride knowing that the rights of Trans people were just so sickeningly ripped from them. i will use the way that angers me to fight for change. I LOVE ALL OF U LGBTQIA BABIES, EXACTLY WHO YOU FEEL LIKE INSIDE IS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE MEANT TO BE

