Tana Mongeau, Noah Cyrus spark rumors of rekindled romance

Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus turned up the heat over on Instagram and send the rumor mill churning over a possible rekindled romance.

With Mongeau’s cryptic Instagram post catching the eye of fans, the star took the moment in stride and captioned a picture of herself snuggling next to Cyrus. One which read, "i mean ofc i had to take a break from instagram until she was my girlfriend again.” (sic)

That is not all, the duo has been spotted all over each other’s Instagram from that moment on. In Mongeau’s Instagram Stories, Cyrus can be seen enjoying an intimate dinner. However, the duo has not publically addressed any of the rumors.

With the crazy amount of alleged PDA being featured on the duo’s Instagram, there is no doubt regarding their status, however, fans are holding onto the edges of their seats, waiting for a public announcement.

The farthest Mongeau has come to one has been her pride month post that addressed the stigma of same-sex relationships. The post in question read: “i never thought i’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way i do now..

“i still struggle with it- i hate the boxes, i hate people telling me i’m straight or discrediting my relationship if i’m with a girl.. but i’m proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and i’m proud to say i will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but their soul.” (sic)



