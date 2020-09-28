K-Pop’s powerhouse BTS announces second album for 2020

South Korean heartthrobs and powerhouse singers BTS rocked the world a thousand times over with the release of their first-ever complete English song called Dynamite, and with global fans still reeling from this positive development, the group announced plans of a second release all in 2020.

Even with tours on hold due to COVID-19, the boyband is pulling out all the stops for their fans and will be dropping their second album by November.

According to Big Hit Entertainment, the second album will be called BE (Deluxe Edition) and pre-orders start from as early as 28th October after 11am KST time.

This album aims to cover a number of social issues and set forth a ‘new normal’. Per Variety, "The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.”