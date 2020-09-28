Are Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning for second child?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have always wanted to have two children, are reportedly planning for their baby number two after moving to California.



Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning for their second baby after the mother of Duchess of Sussex, Doria Ragland moved into their lavish mansion in Montecito, California to help them raise their 16-month-old son Archie.

According to Woman’s Day, Meghan’s mother Doria, who has also started her new job as CEO of care company for elderly people in Los Angeles, has moved to Meghan and Prince Harry’s guesthouse to help them raise their son.

Doria is also ‘more than ready’ for her another grandchild, according to the report.

The report, citing a palace insider, says Prince Harry and Meghan have always wanted to have two children.

Recently, the royal couple was also photographed leaving a Beverly Hills building that houses a fertility clinic. It has left royal fans to speculate Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting a brother or sister for their 16-month-old son Archie.

If the speculations are anything to go by, Meghan and Harry could make announcement anytime soon now.