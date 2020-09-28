'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to meet the same fate as Clint Eastwood and his wife'

Meghan Markle fans on Monday took to social media as they reacted to the reports that Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry would appear in Netflix reality show.

While the couple has denied the reports that they are making any reality TV show, Twitter users are still discussing the implications the reality TV show might have for their marriage .

Several users said Meghan and Harry should not consider any such offer because it may affect their married life the way Hollywood veteran actor Clint Eastwood and his wife Dina Eastwood suffered after agreeing to a reality TV show.

Clint Eastwood and Dina had divorced soon after the reality show "Mrs. Eastwood & Company" bombed.

"Mrs. Eastwood & Company" chronicled the lives of Dina Eastwood and their daughters Francesca and Morgan, and the all-male six member vocal group from South Africa managed by Dina, Overtone.

