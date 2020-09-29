Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Ayeza Khan's styling session spiced up by her sister Hiba's chic appearance

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Much-adored actress Ayeza Khan has once again showed off her elegance as she appeared with her sister Hiba Khan during a latest styling session and shared snaps on her social media platform to give her fame.

Ayeza shared three stunning pictures with her younger sister, which went viral on social media and rumours have it that Hiba would make her drama debut soon.

It doesn’t come as a surprise as most of the celebrities have introduced their siblings to the entertainment industry.

Hiba Khan, in a previous photoshoot, appeared in yellow attire alongside her sister. While, in the new session, she's all smiling in pink traditional outfit.

The 'Mehar Posh' actress needs no introduction when it comes to Pakistani drama fans as she has earned a huge number of admirers with her flawless acting skills.

Over the years, she has made her mark in the industry with hard work, passion, and unmatched acting skills.

The starlet rose to new heights of fame with her drama serial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho.'

