Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian teases fans as she appears with Scott Disick in new sizzling post

Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Reality star Kim Kardashian appeared to lavish love on Scott Disick in her latest Instagram picture, teasing fans with a sweet caption: '4 Life'.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashins' star teased fans as she shared a sizzling picture of herself with Scott Disick on her social media platform.

Scott Disick - who's spending most of her time with his children and their mum Kourteny Kardashian after split from US model and fashion designer Sofia Richie - looks dashing with Kim in the picture which garnered huge appreciation from fans.

Kim on Monday turned to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of herself with the 37-year-old Talentless founder.

4 LIFE

Scott looks dashing as he dons a stylish blue jumper in the picture, while Kim wows in a stunning top. She captioned the post: '4 LIFE'.

