Humayun Saeed shares unseen photo from brother Salman Saeed's wedding

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020
Pakistani TV and film star Humayun Saeed shared an unseen adorable photo from the wedding ceremony of his younger brother Salman Saeed and wished him a very ‘happy married life’.
Taking to Instagram, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor shared picture and wrote, “Wishing my little brother Salman a happy married life.”
“May Allah bless you and Aleena both with lifelong togetherness, happiness and prosperity @salmansaeedofficial @aleenafatyma #SalmanSaeedKiShaadi,” he further said.
The younger brother of actor Humayun got married in a private ceremony on Friday night in Lahore.
Showbiz stars Adnan Siddiqui, Wasay Chaudhry, Ahmad Ali Butt and cricketer Azhar Ali attended the wedding reception.