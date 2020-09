BTS mesmerizes fans with an iconic performance on the ‘Tonight Show’: Watch

BTS has been lighting up the world stage with their mesmerizing performance and outstanding vocals and with their popularity within the US blowing up to no end, the pop group returned to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and blew the roof off the stage in the best possible way.

This is not the first time the group rocked the Tonight Show, their past Subway Special is one of the group’s biggest shows to date, closing down Manhattan Grand Central Station in its wake.