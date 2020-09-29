Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Can Prince Harry become an American citizen despite past misdemeanors?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plans following the royal exit are still not completely revealed to the public with experts only speculating what their future moves could be. 

The one question hovering over everyone’s minds these days after Harry’s comments on the US presidential election, is whether or not the former working royal will be becoming a US citizen like his wife.

Experts have argued that there is no reason for the Duke of Sussex to not apply for citizenship. However, this would require him to renounce his other titles and also put the burden of taxation on his shoulders.

The US constitution’s article I, clause 8 states: “No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: and no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.”

Prince Harry could attain an O-1 via that is for “Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement.” His philanthropic work could lend him support in this case since merely relying on his fame wouldn’t be considered enough.

Talking to The Guardian, lawyer Glenn Bank claimed that the duke has to show he is of good character as his past infamous antics could come back to haunt him—from the time he dressed as a Nazi during teenage to being exposing his bare body during a Las Vegas party.

“He has to show good moral character, which means no criminal act or violation of immigration law or act of persecution that would make him inadmissible,” said Bank.

