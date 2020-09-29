Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith breaks silence on Jada Smith’s 'entanglement'

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Will Smith and Jada Smith’s daughter Willow Smith finally broke her silence over her mom’s ‘entanglement' with musician August Alsina during the course of her parents' separation back in the day.

Appearing for her own segment on Red Table Talks, the young musician claims she found ‘real love’ in her parents’ openness to speak so publicly regarding their past situation.

For the season three premiere of the show, the youngster claimed, "I'm so proud of you. To be able to see you and dad do that, for me, that was like, 'OK, that's the real deal. That's real love.’”

After her mother admitted how ‘vulnerable’ she felt in that moment, in "full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask." Willow jumped in to praise her mother for her confidence.

She was quoted saying, "When you can be like, 'I'm with you. I'm gonna stand by you and I'm gonna hold your hand because I love you. That's what we do,' that's really important.”

