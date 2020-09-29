Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Kate Middleton toasts marshmallows as she enjoys outdoor activities with Scouts: Watch

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Kate Middleton toasted marshmallows on a bonfire during her appearance at the 12th Northolt Scout Group in West London on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who was made Joint President of the Scouts, took part in socially distanced activities to highlight the rewarding nature of volunteering.

Kate was looking laidback in her skinny jeans and chunky boots. She also added her striped necktie to complete her look.

She teamed her black jeans with her favourite hiker-style boots, adding a new leather gilet - a style which she loves to wear for outdoor engagements.

Kate sported a classic blue shirt and wore her brunette hair in her classic bouncy blowdried style.

She also made cards to send to a local care home. Scout groups across the UK have reportedly contributed over 10,000 acts of kindness this year by sending cards and greetings to care home residents.

