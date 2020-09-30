Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sizzles in snake-print outfit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski left fans awestruck as she shared a throwback photo from her summer of fun on Instagram Tuesday.

The German model showed off her tan in the skimpy two-piece as she posed with her back to camera and made her way into a pool.

Pitt's sweetheart is seen in a racy snake-print mini dress in the picture, which she apparently shared from her sunny weekend in Berlin.

The 27-year-old German model captioned the post: 'Last weekend was still summer but adieu for now.' 

View this post on Instagram

Last weekend was still summer but adieu for now

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

The catwalk star also shared a selfie of herself on an early morning flight on Tuesday. She soon landed in Paris, beaming as she strolled around in the chilly weather, wrapped up warm in a padded coat.

Nicole and Brad had enjoyed a romantic trip to his Chateau Miraval in France, where the Oscar winner produces a $390 rosé champagne.


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton toasts marshmallows as she enjoys outdoor activities with Scouts: Watch

Kate Middleton toasts marshmallows as she enjoys outdoor activities with Scouts: Watch
Veteran actor Mirza Shahi dies of cardiac arrest in Karachi

Veteran actor Mirza Shahi dies of cardiac arrest in Karachi
Meghan Markle loses latest fight as High Court rules in favour of UK tabloid

Meghan Markle loses latest fight as High Court rules in favour of UK tabloid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s eager to return to the UK due to ‘uncertainty’ with Prince Philip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s eager to return to the UK due to ‘uncertainty’ with Prince Philip
Chrissy Teigen breaks silence with heartbreaking health update: ‘I was always bleeding’

Chrissy Teigen breaks silence with heartbreaking health update: ‘I was always bleeding’
Beyonce leaves fans speechless with sweet note to cancer survivor

Beyonce leaves fans speechless with sweet note to cancer survivor
First glimpse at Emma Corrin's Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown'

First glimpse at Emma Corrin's Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown'

BTS to unveil another English song for upcoming album ‘BE’

BTS to unveil another English song for upcoming album ‘BE’
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan is also a superb photographer: Check out

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan is also a superb photographer: Check out
Ushna Shah, Armeena Khan call out Karachi Zoo over mistreatment of viral bear

Ushna Shah, Armeena Khan call out Karachi Zoo over mistreatment of viral bear

Prince Harry, Meghan likely to use royal BTS videos for Netflix documentary

Prince Harry, Meghan likely to use royal BTS videos for Netflix documentary
Harry Styles beats One Direction members, including Zayn Malik, with just one hit

Harry Styles beats One Direction members, including Zayn Malik, with just one hit

Latest

view all