Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sizzles in snake-print outfit

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020
Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski left fans awestruck as she shared a throwback photo from her summer of fun on Instagram Tuesday.
The German model showed off her tan in the skimpy two-piece as she posed with her back to camera and made her way into a pool.
Pitt's sweetheart is seen in a racy snake-print mini dress in the picture, which she apparently shared from her sunny weekend in Berlin.
The 27-year-old German model captioned the post: 'Last weekend was still summer but adieu for now.'
The catwalk star also shared a selfie of herself on an early morning flight on Tuesday. She soon landed in Paris, beaming as she strolled around in the chilly weather, wrapped up warm in a padded coat.
Nicole and Brad had enjoyed a romantic trip to his Chateau Miraval in France, where the Oscar winner produces a $390 rosé champagne.