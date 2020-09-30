Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sizzles in snake-print outfit

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski left fans awestruck as she shared a throwback photo from her summer of fun on Instagram Tuesday.

The German model showed off her tan in the skimpy two-piece as she posed with her back to camera and made her way into a pool.



Pitt's sweetheart is seen in a racy snake-print mini dress in the picture, which she apparently shared from her sunny weekend in Berlin.

The 27-year-old German model captioned the post: 'Last weekend was still summer but adieu for now.'

The catwalk star also shared a selfie of herself on an early morning flight on Tuesday. She soon landed in Paris, beaming as she strolled around in the chilly weather, wrapped up warm in a padded coat.



Nicole and Brad had enjoyed a romantic trip to his Chateau Miraval in France, where the Oscar winner produces a $390 rosé champagne.



