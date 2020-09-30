Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
Anoushey Ashraf hails ‘Ertuğrul’ after world record, hopes for Pakistan to follow suit

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Anoushey Ashraf is applauding the success of the Esra Bilgiç and Engin Altan Düzyatan-starrer ‘Ertuğrul’ 

Pakistani actor Anoushey Ashraf is perhaps the biggest Diriliş: Ertuğrul fan girl in the country.

While she has previously set all the haters of the historical series in their place, she is now applauding the success of the Esra Bilgiç and Engin Altan Düzyatan-starrer as it reportedly marks a new world record.

The VJ and talk show host reacted to the big news of the Turkish series reportedly entering the Guinness Book of World Records as the ‘Best Dramatic Work.’

Ashraf was over the moon as she commented on Diva Magazine's post, saying: “Super well made! Amazing depiction, story telling, camera work and acting that promotes work on from this side of the world on an international level,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Cinemas/art brings us so much closer to everyone. May we get to see more Turkish, Iranian, Lebanese and even work from Egypt in the coming years and May we export our best stuff there!” she added. 

