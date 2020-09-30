Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Max Ehrich pleads Demi Lovato’s fans to ‘stop harassing’ him and his mother

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

American singer Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich is continuing to blast all social media users who have been attacking him following their split.

Turning to his Instagram yet again, the actor asked the singer’s fans to ‘stop harassing’ him and his mother.

"Stop harassing my Mom with text messages all throughout the night. Stop harassing me. Leave us alone,” he wrote.

He went on to hit out at circulating reports about his split with Lovato claiming he had allegedly lied about not knowing about the breakup beforehand.

“Who are these 'sources'? Stop trying to defame me for telling the truth,’” he added.

Earlier, he had also attacked Lovato through another Instagram post as her fans continued to target him online: One chapter finally closed this am. And now I turn the page. Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends and my art. Good vibes only."

He then wrote: "If you're going to preach about anti-bullying- Why would you allow someone you love(d) to be bullied by your fans? For what….? Telling the truth?"

More From Entertainment:

‘If only Princess Diana had social media,’ writes Mariah Carey about invasive press

‘If only Princess Diana had social media,’ writes Mariah Carey about invasive press
Prince Charles quashes ‘nonsense’ claims about his future rule: ‘I’m not that stupid’

Prince Charles quashes ‘nonsense’ claims about his future rule: ‘I’m not that stupid’

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle’s admission about not paying attention to criticism

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle’s admission about not paying attention to criticism
Meghan Markle puts up a ‘defensive’ front as she fires back at naysayers

Meghan Markle puts up a ‘defensive’ front as she fires back at naysayers
Anoushey Ashraf hails ‘Ertuğrul’ after world record, hopes for Pakistan to follow suit

Anoushey Ashraf hails ‘Ertuğrul’ after world record, hopes for Pakistan to follow suit
Meghan Markle leaves fans speculating about her new mystery necklace

Meghan Markle leaves fans speculating about her new mystery necklace
Meghan Markle gets praised for ‘authentic’ speech as she fires back at critics

Meghan Markle gets praised for ‘authentic’ speech as she fires back at critics

‘The Crown’ creator on covering Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on the Netflix show

‘The Crown’ creator on covering Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on the Netflix show

Riz Ahmed’s ‘Mogul Mowgli’ depicts conflicts between ambitions and family: Watch trailer

Riz Ahmed’s ‘Mogul Mowgli’ depicts conflicts between ambitions and family: Watch trailer
Brad Pitt’s ladylove Nicole Poturalski teases fans about ‘something exciting'

Brad Pitt’s ladylove Nicole Poturalski teases fans about ‘something exciting'

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey weeps as he slams trolls after her sister Nickayla moves in

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey weeps as he slams trolls after her sister Nickayla moves in
Malta makes U-turn, tells Prince George to keep shark tooth

Malta makes U-turn, tells Prince George to keep shark tooth

Latest

view all