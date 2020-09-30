Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke royal tradition at Prince George's birth

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke a royal tradition during the birth of their first child, said a report amid rumors that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with a fourth child.

Accordant to the report in Daily Star, traditionally the father is not supposed be on the mother's side at the time of the birth because. 

Quoting a royal historian from a 2013 interview, the publication reported "When Charles was born, Prince Philip played squash" at the palace.

“When Prince William was born, Prince Charles went off and played polo," Robert Lacey was quoted as saying. 

He continued: “I think we’re getting to see the first royal birth where the father himself is present at the birth and sees his new child come into the world.”


More From Entertainment:

'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist reacts to Trump, Biden debate

'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist reacts to Trump, Biden debate

Female Eminem fan sets new world record with tattoos of his face

Female Eminem fan sets new world record with tattoos of his face

Meghan Markle is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of British royalty, says US politician

Meghan Markle is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of British royalty, says US politician

Children should not be sent to schools during COVID-19 pandemic: Meera

Children should not be sent to schools during COVID-19 pandemic: Meera
Meghan Markle claps back at trolls

Meghan Markle claps back at trolls
Ellen DeGeneres likely to be overthrown by Kelly Clarkson in terms of ratings

Ellen DeGeneres likely to be overthrown by Kelly Clarkson in terms of ratings
‘If only Princess Diana had social media,’ writes Mariah Carey about invasive press

‘If only Princess Diana had social media,’ writes Mariah Carey about invasive press
Prince Charles quashes ‘nonsense’ claims about his future rule: ‘I’m not that stupid’

Prince Charles quashes ‘nonsense’ claims about his future rule: ‘I’m not that stupid’

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle’s admission about not paying attention to criticism

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle’s admission about not paying attention to criticism
Meghan Markle puts up a ‘defensive’ front as she fires back at naysayers

Meghan Markle puts up a ‘defensive’ front as she fires back at naysayers
Max Ehrich pleads Demi Lovato’s fans to ‘stop harassing’ him and his mother

Max Ehrich pleads Demi Lovato’s fans to ‘stop harassing’ him and his mother

Anoushey Ashraf hails ‘Ertuğrul’ after world record, hopes for Pakistan to follow suit

Anoushey Ashraf hails ‘Ertuğrul’ after world record, hopes for Pakistan to follow suit

Latest

view all