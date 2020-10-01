Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

US singer Usher blessed with a baby girl

Famed singer Usher is now a father of a beautiful baby daughter that he welcomed with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

The news was announced by Usher himself who took to Instagram to share a doting note.

The Bad Habits artist wrote, "We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the singer wrote. ‘Isn’t She lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat."

According to PEOPLE, the baby was born on September 24.

Usher has been dating Jenn reportedly since October 2019.

Earlier, while announcing their pregnancy, Usher talked about how he loves being a parent.

“Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I’m] really excited for my young one — well, my bean’s arrival,” he shared.

Usher has two older sons, Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V, 12, with ex-wife, Tamika Foster.

