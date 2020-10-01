Demi Lovato shocked to know Max Ehrich's intentions weren't genuine

Demi Lovato is trying to move on from her dramatic split with ex fiance Max Ehrich.



However, it has become a daunting task because of his 'erratic behaviour.'

According to a source cited by PEOPLE, Lovato was shocked to learn that Ehrich's intentions towards her were not genuine and that he was using her.

"It was very hurtful to Demi when she realized that Max's intentions weren't genuine. Breaking off the engagement was not an easy decision," the source said.

"Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," shared another insider.

"They lived in a bubble with zero stress and everything was just fun," they further added. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard. He got wrapped up in [Hollywood].″

It was then when it dawned upon Lovato that Ehrich was using her name to progress and make a name for himself in Hollywood.

Ehrich was really just ″trying to further his career by using her name behind her back,″ according to the insider.