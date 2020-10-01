Meghan Markle reflects on crying her heart out while delivering BLM speech

Meghan Markle came forth shedding light on how she got emotional while delivering a speech about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Duchess of Sussex gave a highly inspirational speech while addressing the graduating class of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, earlier this year.



Talking about the same during Fortune's Most Powerful Women virtual summit on Tuesday, Meghan revealed she was moved to tears while preparing.

"I was just in tears thinking about it, and I was explaining to my husband why I thought that it was so heartbreaking," Meghan said.

During the conversation, Fortune senior editor Ellen McGirt, asked the former royal, "You’re not the only powerful woman who has had a sitting president take a shot at you, mobs come at you, powerful people and powerful forces try to take you down or try to disparage your message."

In response, Meghan said "authenticity" was crucial.







