Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

AC/DC is ‘back in black’: Iconic rock band announces comeback

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

AC/DC is ‘back in black’: Iconic rock band announces comeback 

Iconic rock band AC/DC has some major news for their fans as the Australian group announced a reunion after years!

The band confirmed about the banging return on social media with members Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams joining in after an extensive period.

Turning to their Instagram, the band wrote: “ARE YOU READY? #PWRUP.”

View this post on Instagram

ARE YOU READY? #PWRUP

A post shared by AC/DC (@acdc) on

Founder and guitarist of the group, Malcolm Young had passed away with dementia in 2017 after which his nephew, Steve Young is set to take his place on the rhythm guitar.

Johnson and Williams will be on guitar, with Rudd playing drums, while Angus Young takes on lead guitar.

The band has seen its fair share of tragedies as apart from Young’s death, drummer Rudd had also been plagued with controversy after he pleaded guilty in New Zealand to drug possession and threatening to kill.

For this reason, he was kept out of the band’s 2016 tour for Rock or Bust. Johnson was also not a part of it due to his hearing loss.

Lead vocalist, Johnson had left the band back in 2016 after experiencing hearing loss.

According to rumours, the group has already recorded a new album together, with Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider also claiming it has been wrapped up but has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato breaks silence on Max Ehrich split with a full-blown breakup song

Demi Lovato breaks silence on Max Ehrich split with a full-blown breakup song
Feminist music icon Helen Reddy dies at 78

Feminist music icon Helen Reddy dies at 78
Chrissy Teigen announces news of gut wrenching miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen announces news of gut wrenching miscarriage
Gigi Hadid joins the ‘Scooby Doo’ gang to solve a fashion mystery

Gigi Hadid joins the ‘Scooby Doo’ gang to solve a fashion mystery

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome their second child

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome their second child
Ms. Marvel: Imaan Vellani to be the first Muslim superhero with Marvel's title role

Ms. Marvel: Imaan Vellani to be the first Muslim superhero with Marvel's title role
Prince Charles outrage: When the royal threw a fit over leaving Diana in London

Prince Charles outrage: When the royal threw a fit over leaving Diana in London
Inside Ahad Raza Mir's intimate birthday celebration with Sajal Ali

Inside Ahad Raza Mir's intimate birthday celebration with Sajal Ali
Meghan Markle reflects on crying her heart out while delivering BLM speech

Meghan Markle reflects on crying her heart out while delivering BLM speech
Chrissy Teigen thought she almost lost her baby amid horrifying health scare

Chrissy Teigen thought she almost lost her baby amid horrifying health scare

Demi Lovato shocked to know Max Ehrich's intentions weren't genuine

Demi Lovato shocked to know Max Ehrich's intentions weren't genuine
US singer Usher blessed with a baby girl

US singer Usher blessed with a baby girl

Latest

view all