AC/DC is ‘back in black’: Iconic rock band announces comeback

Iconic rock band AC/DC has some major news for their fans as the Australian group announced a reunion after years!

The band confirmed about the banging return on social media with members Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams joining in after an extensive period.

Turning to their Instagram, the band wrote: “ARE YOU READY? #PWRUP.”

Founder and guitarist of the group, Malcolm Young had passed away with dementia in 2017 after which his nephew, Steve Young is set to take his place on the rhythm guitar.



Johnson and Williams will be on guitar, with Rudd playing drums, while Angus Young takes on lead guitar.

The band has seen its fair share of tragedies as apart from Young’s death, drummer Rudd had also been plagued with controversy after he pleaded guilty in New Zealand to drug possession and threatening to kill.

For this reason, he was kept out of the band’s 2016 tour for Rock or Bust. Johnson was also not a part of it due to his hearing loss.

Lead vocalist, Johnson had left the band back in 2016 after experiencing hearing loss.

According to rumours, the group has already recorded a new album together, with Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider also claiming it has been wrapped up but has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.