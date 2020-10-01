Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underestimated’ Megxit: report

With the world was witnessing the biggest royal jail breaks in all of history, some experts weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit negotiations and how they reportedly ‘underestimated’ what it would cost.

Reportedly, Harry and Meghan were of the opinion that they could negotiate their royal extraction over email with barely a three months’ notice, all to Prince Charles. In hindsight, “They oversimplified what they were asking for.”



The courtier spoke to the authors of Finding Freedom on the matter and went on to say, “They thought they’d give Charles their rider, negotiate over email, rock up to London, give three months’ notice and fly back to Canada.”

Not only that, the Queen had reportedly asked the duo not to speak out about their negotiations till everything was amicably hashed out. However, their impatience got the better of them and ended up ‘hurting’ their future prospects in the eyes of the British public.

One of the most prevalent issues regarding the entire matter was the need for financial freedom and the couple’s alleged downfall.

While Prince Harry and Meghan told the monarchy they no longer wish to be dependent on the Sovereign grant, those comments seemed unrealistic at the time. After all, it was one thing to say, it was “quite another thing to follow through”.

Taxes were also another issue and the royals wondered how the tax relief system would work for Harry and Meghan, in case they decided to divide their time in between the monarchy and personal projects. Some aspects to consider under that scenario would have been office costs, clothes, security etc.

One exhausted aid feels they had “created a complete headache for everyone” and as a result, “a lot of ill will” began brewing within the royal family, especially in regards to the couple’s website.

A senior aid working for the Buckingham Palace told Finding Freedom authors, “Harry and Meghan would have reached a more beneficial agreement to allow them to live the life they wanted if they had handled things in a private, dignified manner.”