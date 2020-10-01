Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner slam harassment allegations by former bodyguard

A member of the Kardashian-Jenner legal entourage has come forward to refute all allegations of harassment brought forward by a former bodyguard Marc McWilliams.



According to a report by TMZ bodyguard McWilliams claims Kris made ‘lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his co-workers.’

He also went on to say that the duo would send him inappropriate messages.

However, soon after the claims were made public, the Kardashian’s legal representative Martin Singer set the record straight with his statement on behalf of the clan.

His statement read, “Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’ house.”

“Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future.”

“The guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim […] Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so.”

Singer concluded by saying, “It is outrageous that anyone can sue anyone in America and believe there is no recourse when pursuing fictional and meritless claims. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.”