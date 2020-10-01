Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 01 2020
Megan Fox lip-syncs Machine Gun Kelly song in viral video

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Megan Fox has appeared in a couple of music videos by his new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly ever since she started dating the Cleveland rapper.

The "Transformers" actress is dating MGK after split from her husband Brian Austin Green.

She is currently busy promoting the singer's new album "Tickets To My Downfall".

The Hollywood star took to Instagram on Thursday to share  her video in which she is seen lip-syncing  an MGK song. The video went viral as fans of both the actress and her boyfriend shared it on several social media websites.

Check out the video: 



