Friday Oct 02 2020
Friday Oct 02, 2020

Hailey Bieber is pregnant!! Justin Bieber leaves fans into frenzy with cryptic post

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has left his fans into frenzy with a cryptic post, triggering speculations that his wife Hailey Bieber is pregnant and the couple would welcome their baby 'soon'.

Taking to Instagram, the Sorry singer shared a photo of baby shoes floating in the swimming pool and added a cryptic caption that said, "Soon".

Soon

Shortly after he shared the post, the fans started speculating that Hailey is expecting first child with his husband Justin Bieber.

Earlier on Thursday, the I Don't Care  singer had penned down a sweet note for the wife on their first wedding anniversary, saying, “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!”

Sharing an adorable photo from their wedding, Justin Bieber further wrote, “My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

Hailey also turned to the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”

