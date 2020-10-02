Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth forced into a life of ‘loneliness’ after earth-shattering separation

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Queen Elizabeth forced into a life of ‘loneliness’ after earthshattering separation

With personal losses staring the royal family in the rear view mirror, it appears Queen Elizabeth is still struggling to accept that of her own.

Following the death of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s younger sister, the monarch was reportedly felt a shell of her former self. Per a channel 5 documentary, Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty, the ‘cataclysmic’ loss of her sister Princess Margret, left a deep wound.

Historian Dr Kate Williams spoke to Express.UK regrading the Queen's feelings and was quoted saying, "The loss of Margaret was really cataclysmic to the Queen. It was very, very painful. The Queen did see that Margaret's health had been put under strain by what had been denied to her emotionally."

"Margaret didn't choose to sacrifice all for the Crown because she loved the Crown above all. She chose it because she loved her sister above all. She wasn't sacrificing for the Crown, she was sacrificing for her sister."

For the unversed, Princess Margaret is one member of the royal family who had to forgo marrying the love of her life, Group Captain Peter Townsend because the government of the time required for her to renounce her royal position in succession for such a permission.

Thus the royal married photographer Anthony Armstrong-Jones in late 1960, despite there being fraudulent speculations of a tumultuous relationship.

Royal expert Dr Owens on the other hand believes, "It's a very lonely place being sat atop a throne. And to have a companion, to have a confidante who you can confide in and to whom you can tell secrets too, and who shares in that life too was extremely important to both women.

"When we look back at the princesses' lives together, we could say that Margaret did end up sacrificing quite a lot. In some cases, she had given up something that she had wanted to maintain the strength of her sister's reign."

More From Entertainment:

THIS Eminem, Biden video is breaking the internet

THIS Eminem, Biden video is breaking the internet

Jennifer Aniston says Trump is racist as she comments on first presidential debate

Jennifer Aniston says Trump is racist as she comments on first presidential debate

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe of her beauty

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe of her beauty

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s video meeting rescued Koala goes viral

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s video meeting rescued Koala goes viral
Meghan Markle warned against perusing lawsuit with British tabloids: ‘get out now’

Meghan Markle warned against perusing lawsuit with British tabloids: ‘get out now’
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shares new snap to tease Angelina Jolie ahead of her court appearance

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shares new snap to tease Angelina Jolie ahead of her court appearance
Hailey Bieber is pregnant!! Justin Bieber leaves fans into frenzy with cryptic post

Hailey Bieber is pregnant!! Justin Bieber leaves fans into frenzy with cryptic post
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston ‘were a little nervous’ for risqué Fast Times table read

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston ‘were a little nervous’ for risqué Fast Times table read
Former PM demands Prince Harry be stripped of royal title due to exploitative behavior

Former PM demands Prince Harry be stripped of royal title due to exploitative behavior
Queen Elizabeth postpones all major event at Palace for 2020

Queen Elizabeth postpones all major event at Palace for 2020
Demi Lovato feels Max Ehrich aimed to ‘use her name’ for career hopes

Demi Lovato feels Max Ehrich aimed to ‘use her name’ for career hopes
Scott Disick spotted with new girl days after split with Sofia Richie

Scott Disick spotted with new girl days after split with Sofia Richie

Latest

view all