Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan stuns with her fresh morning look: 'Eyes on You..'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Popular showbiz star Ayeza Khan stunned fans as she shared new snaps on her Instagram, shining in chic white outfit.

The actress posted  stunning morning snaps of herself with a sweet caption from the bedroom, rocking stylish white top to show off her natural beauty.

She accessorizes with three gold necklaces and is made up with black eye-liner and mascara along with some rosy lip color.

Gazing directly into the camera, the actress gave an impression as she's having an eye on someone. She wore her brunette hair tucked upon her face.

The Mehar Posh actress captioned the post: 'Eye on you..'

View this post on Instagram

Eye on you..

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

The actress's new post is treasured with all those breathtaking details & elegance that will create the magic for her followers.


More From Entertainment:

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic's magical beauty leaves fans gushing

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic's magical beauty leaves fans gushing
Kim Kardashian slays in new Instagram post

Kim Kardashian slays in new Instagram post
Harvey Weinstein faces fresh sexual assault charges in LA

Harvey Weinstein faces fresh sexual assault charges in LA
Amber Heard stuns in crop top as she prepares to face heatwave

Amber Heard stuns in crop top as she prepares to face heatwave
Johnny Depp receives flak as he breaks rules for a female fan in Switzerland

Johnny Depp receives flak as he breaks rules for a female fan in Switzerland
Bon Jovi album '2020' asks 'questions' about pandemic, race, police

Bon Jovi album '2020' asks 'questions' about pandemic, race, police
'Insulting' cartoon of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry draw criticism

'Insulting' cartoon of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry draw criticism

Jessica Alba reveals she was asked to avoid eye contact with '90210' cast

Jessica Alba reveals she was asked to avoid eye contact with '90210' cast
THIS Eminem, Biden video is breaking the internet

THIS Eminem, Biden video is breaking the internet

Jennifer Aniston says Trump is racist as she comments on first presidential debate

Jennifer Aniston says Trump is racist as she comments on first presidential debate

Rihanna is utilizing her ‘music as an outlet’ ahead of R9 album update

Rihanna is utilizing her ‘music as an outlet’ ahead of R9 album update
51-year-old Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe of her beauty

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe of her beauty

Latest

view all