Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic's magical beauty leaves fans gushing

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic looked amazing and demure in the latest picture she shared on Instagram to mesmerise her fans.

Esra, who is enthralling fans with another season of her hit drama 'Ramo', rocked a stylish look in new picture, showing herself as a perfect  beauty.

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan gleamed in a brilliant white outfit during the dark hours . Her stunning hair style added to her beauty.

Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, shared picture on social media and wrote: "I wish everyone a good time."

Esra's dazzling looks in her new drama attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian slays in new Instagram post

Kim Kardashian slays in new Instagram post
Ayeza Khan stuns with her fresh morning look: 'Eyes on You..'

Ayeza Khan stuns with her fresh morning look: 'Eyes on You..'
Harvey Weinstein faces fresh sexual assault charges in LA

Harvey Weinstein faces fresh sexual assault charges in LA
Amber Heard stuns in crop top as she prepares to face heatwave

Amber Heard stuns in crop top as she prepares to face heatwave
Johnny Depp receives flak as he breaks rules for a female fan in Switzerland

Johnny Depp receives flak as he breaks rules for a female fan in Switzerland
Bon Jovi album '2020' asks 'questions' about pandemic, race, police

Bon Jovi album '2020' asks 'questions' about pandemic, race, police
'Insulting' cartoon of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry draw criticism

'Insulting' cartoon of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry draw criticism

Jessica Alba reveals she was asked to avoid eye contact with '90210' cast

Jessica Alba reveals she was asked to avoid eye contact with '90210' cast
THIS Eminem, Biden video is breaking the internet

THIS Eminem, Biden video is breaking the internet

Jennifer Aniston says Trump is racist as she comments on first presidential debate

Jennifer Aniston says Trump is racist as she comments on first presidential debate

Rihanna is utilizing her ‘music as an outlet’ ahead of R9 album update

Rihanna is utilizing her ‘music as an outlet’ ahead of R9 album update
51-year-old Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe of her beauty

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe of her beauty

Latest

view all