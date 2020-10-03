'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic's magical beauty leaves fans gushing

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic looked amazing and demure in the latest picture she shared on Instagram to mesmerise her fans.

Esra, who is enthralling fans with another season of her hit drama 'Ramo', rocked a stylish look in new picture, showing herself as a perfect beauty.



Ertugrul's Halime Sultan gleamed in a brilliant white outfit during the dark hours . Her stunning hair style added to her beauty.

Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, shared picture on social media and wrote: "I wish everyone a good time."



Esra's dazzling looks in her new drama attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.



Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.