Chris Evans says his ‘blood is boiling’ after Rick Moranis gets attacked

Hollywood star Chris Evans wants authorities to hunt down the individual who charged at actor Rick Moranis.



The Captain America star, 39, is urging authorities to track down the person who attacked the Ghostbusters actor on Thursday at the Upper West Side in New York City.

Turning to Twitter, Evans wrote: “My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

He expressed his sentiments as he retweeted the new about Moranis getting ‘randomly attacked.’



The Little Giants star was spotted through a CCTV footage getting knocked by a stranger randomly while he was walking south on Central Park West near West 70th Street, near his apartment at 7:30am.