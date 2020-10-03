Can't connect right now! retry
Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’ comes to life with Anne Hathaway taking the lead

Anne Hathaway is taking the lead as the Grand High Witch in Roald Dahl's 'The Witches' 

Good news awaits for all literature enthusiasts who grew up reading the epic tales by Roald Dahl.

The acclaimed children’s author’s 1983 fantasy novel, The Witches, is being turned into a thrilling film and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is taking the lead as the Grand High Witch.

The first trailer of the exciting film was released by Warner Bros on Friday, featuring our very own Princess Diaries actor alongside Octivia Spencer.

While the adaption was initially meant for a theater release, it is now heading towards HBO Max’s streaming service owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The book lovers will be able to witness their favourite childhood tale come to life on October 22.

The Robert Zemeckis-directorial features Chris Rock as the narrator. 



