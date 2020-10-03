Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth to not address Prince Harry, Meghan Markle crisis until next year

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

The British public has been urging Queen Elizabeth II to take away the titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their recent controversies after their exit.

In the midst of this royal crisis, a royal expert has stepped forth to spill the details how the monarch is supposed to be responding at a time like this.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief at Majesty Magazine told The Royal Beat explained how Her Majesty responds to family drama by simply taking a walk with her dogs.

“When there is a drama in the family, they find it hard to talk to her (Queen). Mummy has her dog mechanism; she just calls the dogs and goes out for a walk,” said Seward.

She further revealed that the call to address the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles will also be met next year by the Queen.

“The Queen will not take those titles away [Harry and Meghan’s],” said Seward speaking at True Royalty TV.

"She (The Queen) has said very clearly you have a year to decide what you want to do. That year isn’t up until next spring. So, I don’t think she will do anything until that time,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly thinks his music changed after romance with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly thinks his music changed after romance with Megan Fox
Angeline Jolie loses battle to remove judge ahead of court appearance against Brad Pitt

Angeline Jolie loses battle to remove judge ahead of court appearance against Brad Pitt
Shia LaBeouf faces battery and theft charges after allegedly attacking a man

Shia LaBeouf faces battery and theft charges after allegedly attacking a man
Brooklyn Beckham faces domestic abuse claims after contentious photo

Brooklyn Beckham faces domestic abuse claims after contentious photo
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to not ‘interfere’ in US politics and elections

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to not ‘interfere’ in US politics and elections

Prince William, Prince Harry’s rift can lead to a disaster like ‘1936 abdication crisis’

Prince William, Prince Harry’s rift can lead to a disaster like ‘1936 abdication crisis’
How Prince William can take over the throne right after Queen Elizabeth II

How Prince William can take over the throne right after Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry earns praise for serving UK from miles away despite mounting criticism

Prince Harry earns praise for serving UK from miles away despite mounting criticism

Sofia Richie ‘heartbroken’ as Scott Disick starts dating Bella Banos?

Sofia Richie ‘heartbroken’ as Scott Disick starts dating Bella Banos?
Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’ comes to life with Anne Hathaway taking the lead

Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’ comes to life with Anne Hathaway taking the lead
Chris Evans says his ‘blood is boiling’ after Rick Moranis gets attacked

Chris Evans says his ‘blood is boiling’ after Rick Moranis gets attacked
Sofia Vergara tops the list of highest-paid actresses, Angelina Jolie comes second

Sofia Vergara tops the list of highest-paid actresses, Angelina Jolie comes second

Latest

view all