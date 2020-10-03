Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul's Bamsi Alp looks dapper in latest picture

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Nurettin Sonmez played the role of Bamsi Beyrek in the popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

He won hearts of millions of people with his stellar performance as one of Ertugrul's lieutenants. 

The actor is immensely popular with Pakistani fans and recently signed a deal with a local brand.

Sonmez's social media followers have increased many fold after thousands of Pakistan fans followed him.

The actor often shares his pictures, videos and details about his upcoming projects on his Instagram account.

On Saturday, Sonmez treated his fans with a new picture in which he looked dapper as he flaunted his muscles.  



