Megan Thee Stallion joins SNL cast as Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden

Jim Carrey on Saturday shared the details of the SNL episode in which he is playing Joe Biden.

According to the actor, Megan Thee Stalion and Chris Rock are also part of the "amazing cast".

Look...here’s the deal!” I’m playin’ @JoeBiden Live From NY on Saturday Night with @AlecBaldwin ,@MayaRudolph , the amazing cast, Megan Thee Stallion and The Great @ChrisRock ! “COME ON, MAN!”

Joe Biden is contesting the US Presidential election against President Donald Trump.

The duo recently had their first presidential debate after which Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus.