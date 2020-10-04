Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry takes London Marathon Runners by surprise in special appearance

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Prince Harry takes London Marathon Runners by surprise in special appearance 

Prince Harry unleashed a wave of elation over this year's London Marathon Runners as he sent a special message to them.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance in a video dedicated to uplift the spirit of the runners.

Because the coronvirus pandemic has restricted the participants to complete the 26.2 mile within their communities, the prince had a few words of applaud for those beating the odds to take part.

"A special message from the Duke of Sussex to the 45,000 people taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday," the official London Marathon account captioned the video.

The clip began with Prince Harry saying, "This year sadly it's not possible for everybody to run together on the streets of London in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon." The duke continued, "Instead, 45,000 runners from across the UK, and 109 countries around the world, will run the 40th race in their own way, taking on the 26.2 miles, in their own communities."

"Thanks to all of you, the extraordinary spirit of the London Marathon will continue to shine across the globe," he added. "While we won't be together in person, we are together in spirit. And the amazing tenacity of runners from around the world is a reminder of our strength and sense of community during these difficult times."

Harry said, "I also want to say a huge thank you for everything you are doing to support so many charities who need our help now, more than ever."



More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick, Sofia Ritchie brush romance under the rug after messy split

Scott Disick, Sofia Ritchie brush romance under the rug after messy split

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face wrath of Kate Middleton's uncle in blistering attack

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face wrath of Kate Middleton's uncle in blistering attack
When Prince William gave Harry the cold shoulder by shunning him at royal summit

When Prince William gave Harry the cold shoulder by shunning him at royal summit

Royal siblings take internet by storm in adorable exchange with TV icon David Attenborough

Royal siblings take internet by storm in adorable exchange with TV icon David Attenborough
Gigi Hadid already 'an amazing mom' to baby girl, feels 'elated' for the journey

Gigi Hadid already 'an amazing mom' to baby girl, feels 'elated' for the journey

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to be 'A-List', says American author

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to be 'A-List', says American author

Did 'The Simpsons' predict Donald Trump's death? Here's the answer

Did 'The Simpsons' predict Donald Trump's death? Here's the answer

Megan Thee Stallion joins SNL cast as Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden

Megan Thee Stallion joins SNL cast as Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden
Canadian monarchists admire Prince William and Kate Middleton

Canadian monarchists admire Prince William and Kate Middleton

Supporters ask Joe Biden to seek inspiration from Eminem's '8 Mile'

Supporters ask Joe Biden to seek inspiration from Eminem's '8 Mile'
Queen Elizabeth was ‘fuming’ over Meghan Markle’s ‘impulsive' behavior

Queen Elizabeth was ‘fuming’ over Meghan Markle’s ‘impulsive' behavior
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ready to celebrate Christmas with Queen: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ready to celebrate Christmas with Queen: report

Latest

view all